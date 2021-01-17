Minnesota reports 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, along with 40 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 10,833 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 184,943.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 35,800 people have gotten the second shot.

The pandemic has sickened 446,380 Minnesotans and led to 5,927 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, 24 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 427,468 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

Seventy-six people were admitted to the hospital, including 11 to the ICU, bringing the state's hospitalization tally to 23,367.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 31,567 test results to state officials, an increase from 30,774 the previous day.