Authorities will ‘never take me alive,’ Pennsylvania woman told social media after stealing Pelosi’s laptop, FBI says

PHILADELPHIA — After walking out of the Capitol with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop two weeks ago, Riley Williams didn’t wait long, FBI agents said, to tell the internet what she had done.

“I took Nancy Polesis (sic) hard drives. I don’t care. Kill me,” authorities say the Harrisburg woman wrote on the social media site Discord just hours after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

She purportedly boasted of purloining other items including Pelosi’s “gravel hammwrd tbing” – an apparent reference to the speaker’s ceremonial gavel — and felt confident she had escaped scot-free.

“Like theure (sic) gonna arrest me,” Williams allegedly wrote, adding in another post hours later: “They’ll never take me alive.”

Eventually, however, they did.

Those messages, detailed in a court filing late Tuesday, formed the basis for new federal charges authorities lodged against Williams less than 24 hours after publicity surrounding her case, much of it generated on the same social media sites she frequented, prompted the 22-year-old to surrender to authorities.

And like many of the more than 100 accused rioters the Justice Department has charged to date, the impulse to document her alleged crimes online in real time ultimately led to her undoing.

In addition to the Discord messages, prosecutors say Williams shot video on her cellphone as she stormed the Capitol with the crowd of Trump supporters, including at least two segments she posted while roaming Pelosi’s office.

In one, a woman, whose voice agents have identified as Williams’, warns a crowd of people standing around a computer in the House speaker’s conference room not to touch it without gloves. A text caption over the footage reads: “They got the laptop.”

Other messages note, “I got pepper sprayed” and detail how she allegedly escaped from police at the scene. Officers, Williams purportedly wrote, “followed me around grabbing me while I was escaping in the crowd. I got away.”

Though she later closed her Discord account, another user had saved her messages and later posted them on Twitter.

Justice Department officials have not yet said whether they recovered Pelosi’s laptop when Williams surrendered to the FBI late Monday evening. They also did not indicate whether they had confirmed a tip from one of Williams’ former romantic partners that she had tried to sell the computer to the Russian foreign security service.

During Williams’ first appearance in federal court in Harrisburg on Tuesday, they previewed the new charges against her, including theft of government property and obstruction of Congress — both punishable by up to 20 years in prison — and said they will seek to keep her in custody until trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson set a bail hearing for Thursday, over objections from Williams’ attorney, Lori Ulrich, who pressed him to make a decision on whether to release her sooner.

“A lot of these allegations are false,” she said, without elaborating. Ulrich did not return requests for comment later and told the judge her client had had a “horrific” past few days.

Indeed, it was less than 48 hours earlier that the FBI first publicized their search for Williams in an affidavit detailing the account from her ex.

Williams, her former partner told agents, had boasted of her intent to sell Pelosi’s pilfered computer to the SVR, the Russian equivalent of the CIA, and had hoped a Russian friend she’d met online could broker the deal.

That transaction fell through, her partner said, and the laptop remained in Williams’ possession.

But as agents scrambled to act on that information over the weekend and track down Williams at the apartment she shares with her mother in Harrisburg, they discovered that others had beat them there and that Williams had already fled.

A television crew from the British network ITV had shown up at the apartment Saturday having divined her identity from footage they shot during the Capitol incursion. In it, Williams appears in a green T-shirt and brown coat, with a zebra-print bag slung over her shoulder, shouting, “Up the Stairs! Go!” and guiding rioters up a staircase toward Pelosi’s office.

Williams’ mother confirmed for the journalists that her daughter was the woman in the video. But by that time, she had already taken off, changing her phone number and deleting most of her social media accounts.

With news of the FBI’s hunt for her whereabouts spreading Monday, Williams turned herself in.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances behind her arrest and few details have emerged since then about her life or what led up to her presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Williams’ mother described her daughter to ITV as an “empathetic and loving person” who had fallen down a rabbit hole of far-right message boards earlier this year.

It was her father, the FBI said, who drove Williams to Washington to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally, though he told agents they became separated and only met up again after the Capitol incursion for the drive back to Harrisburg

A 2017 graduate of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High, Williams had worked for Keystone Human Services, a home health care agency focused on assisting the disabled — at least until her arrest.

The company on Tuesday confirmed it had fired her.

For now, she remains in the Dauphin County Prison pending the bail hearing later this week.