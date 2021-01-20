Look at the Zen-inspired L.A. retreat Matt Damon is selling for $21 million

Actor Matt Damon is selling his Zen-inspired, ultra-private retreat in Pacific Palisades for $21 million.

The 13,508-square-foot home, with seven bedrooms and 10 baths, is surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees and a flat, grassy yard on .68 acres in the exclusive Los Angeles area neighborhood of Upper Riviera.

“It’s like a tropical retreat,” listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency told the Wall Street Journal. “You don’t feel like you’re in Southern California anymore.”

Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso bought the property at 1401 San Remo Drive for $15 million in 2012, according to public records. The home hit the market on Tuesday.

The estate, which features masterful craftsmanship and amenities to maximize entertainment and relaxation, came from the vision of architect Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design.

Built with warm woods and natural stone in an open-plan living space, the architectural focal point is a light-filled atrium with 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings. Asahi glass walls fuse indoor-outdoor living design. The family room opens to a chef’s kitchen.

An expansive backyard boasts a children’s play area, large pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired lanai with a covered lounge and outdoor dining terrace.

Inside, there’s a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters and a wine storage and tasting room.

The primary suite offers a private terrace, dual dressing rooms, massage room and a spa-style bath with a soaking tub and roomy shower.

Nearly every room looks out onto the property’s lush foliage and tree tops.

News reports say the couple plan to move to New York City, where they bought a penthouse two years ago.