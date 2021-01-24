Bomb threats at preschool were ploy to get two days off with pay, Missouri cops say

Officials say an employee of Primose School in St. Peters, Missouri, and her boyfriend called in bomb threats so she could avoid going to work. Screengrab: Google Maps

An attempt to skip a couple days of work has landed a Missouri couple in hot water, police say.

On Jan. 12, St. Peters police responded to Primose School, a local preschool, after receiving a bomb threat, KSDK reported.

The school was quickly evacuated and law enforcement swept the area, but they didn’t find any explosive device, according to the outlet. Just over a week later, the same thing happened again.

Following the second threat, more than 90 people were evacuated from the preschool — including babies, many of whom were rolled into the parking lot in their cribs, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

During an investigation, police said they learned that Janet Porzelt, who was an employee of the school, along with her boyfriend, Evan Hausermann, had made the threats so Porzelt would “be sent home from work, but still receive her pay for the full day,” KMOV reported.

Prosecutors say Hausermann used used a fake phone number and an anonymous texting app to make the threats, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Both are charged with making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report, according to KMOV. They’re held in the St. Charles County Jail on $25,000 bond.

St. Peters is just northwest of St. Louis.