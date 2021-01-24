Super Bowl 2021: Tampa’s fifth NFL championship game will be unique, include home team

Tampa has hosted four previous Super Bowls. All of of those have been unique in their own way when it comes to the NFL's championship game, but next month's game will be the strangest of all.

For the first time ever, a team will play the Super Bowl in its home stadium, thanks to the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday.

But in a cruel twist, Raymond James Stadium will not be at full capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL announced Friday there will be 22,000 fans allowed for Super Bowl LV: 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers attending as guests of the league, plus 14,500 other fans in the 65,000-seat stadium. Most of those health-care workers will come from the Tampa Bay area, but the league also is giving four people from each of the other 31 NFL cities free tickets to the game. Of course, those attending the game will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The usual media horde of 2,000 plus will be vastly whittled down. The reason? The NFL confirmed Thursday what many of us expected: "Interviews with players and coaches from the Super Bowl competing teams will occur remotely, including postgame interviews on gameday." Needless to say, Media Day and its cast of characters will be non-existent.

The NFL Experience, usually held in a convention center or huge hall, is going outdoors, along the Tampa waterfront.

Many corporations are skipping the game and there will be relatively few parties. Big-name Concerts and other events are missing from the Super Bowl Week calendar.

Naturally, the economic impact for the region — which normally is over-inflated — will not be close to what it could have been with less fans and less media, meaning less hotel rooms being booked, less business at local restaurants and attractions.

Even the Taste of the NFL is going virtual, begging the question — how would you know how anything smells or tastes?

Then again, we've never had a Super Bowl amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Before we look ahead, let's take a look back at some things you might not remember about previous Tampa Super Bowls:

— Super Bowl XVIII. Forget the game, which was a Los Angeles Raiders' blowout. And, no, that is not a mistake on the city. The Raiders played in LA for much of the 1980s. However, this game in January 1984 featured one of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time - for Apple's first computer.

— Super Bowl XXV: This was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses for the Buffalo Bills, but there was another factor overshadowing the week before and the game itself. The league and the city had to work around the start of the Persian Gulf War, which canceled the NFL's big Friday night bash, curtailed some other SB week activities and led to the most intense game-day security (up until that time) in sports history. The latter included snipers on the roof of the stadium's press box and luxury suites, checking cars entering the parking lots for bombs and military helicopters hovering around the stadium.

— Super Bowl XXXV: Trent Dilfer, who failed as the Bucs quarterback, led the Ravens to an easy victory over the Giants. OK, Dilfer did not exactly orchestrate the win; it was the Ray Lewis' led defense. At the time, the Bucs had not won a Super Bowl but three of their former QBs - Dilfer, Doug Williams, Steve Young - had led other teams to Super Bowl victories.

— Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at halftime. Nothing else matters.

So, what can we expect from next month's Super Bowl in Tampa?

There were exotic dancers - and other distractions - during Media Day in Tampa in January 2009 before the last Super Bowl played there.

For starters, the demand for Super Bowl tickets could be at an all-time high even in the midst of the pandemic. Instead of 65,000 to 70,000 at the game, there will only be 14,500 paying fans. As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket on Stubhub was $7,828, and that was for an upper-deck corner seat. Some tickets are going as high as $60,000 on the scalpers' market. The competing teams normally get about 10,000 tickets each, so that obviously is not happening. it will be interesting to see how that is handled, especially after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it.

Media Night will not be held. That means we won't get to see some members of the press acting foolishly and asking all those ridiculous questions while the players shoot videos with their cell phones and act bored.

Other firsts for this Super Bowl:

— You have a team actually playing in its home stadium for the first time. With Tom Brady leading the way, the Bucs won in snowy, cold Green Bay to advance to Super Bowl LV. Hard to believe that this has never happened, considering the game has been held in nine cities that house league franchises. The closest was the Los Angeles Rams playing in Pasadena, Calif., in SB XIV in January 1980. The Rose Bowl was only about 14 miles from the LA Coliseum. Of course, the Rams moved to Anaheim the following season and then St. Louis before moving back to LA. Another close call would be SB XIX, when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Stanford Stadium. While the Niners were playing in the region of California where many of their fans reside, their actual home stadium back then - Candlestick Park — was about an hour north on the freeway depending on traffic.

— The first female official will be working this game. It was announced this week that Sarah Thomas will be the down judge for Super Bowl LV.

— As of late December, ad revenue for the broadcast on CBS — traditionally the highest rated program of the year and among the highest of all time — had not sold out.

— There will be some Super Bowl-related events, but all will have COVID-19 protocols in place. For instance, a celebrity flag football game on Clearwater Beach (about an hour west of the stadium) will be televised by ESPN and fans will be allowed to watch. However, those fans will have to stay in a "beach bubble," an area around the fenced-in field on the beach in order for them to avoid contact with the players, who will have been tested and contact-traced.