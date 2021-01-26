Homeowners help car stuck outside – and see driver stole from them, Nebraska cops say

A burglary suspect was caught when his car was stranded in the homeowner’s driveway after a winter storm in Lancaster County, Nebraska, authorities say. Photo from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

At first, homeowners wanted to help a car stranded in their driveway, Nebraska authorities say.

Then they saw what was inside the vehicle.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the homeowners walked outside to assist the vehicle stuck on their property Monday night after a winter storm had dumped snow on the region, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Heavy snowfall led to dangerous road conditions and stranded motorists throughout the day.

Though this vehicle didn’t have a driver, the homeowners did notice several of their own belongings inside, including a motorcycle helmet and fishing tackle box, the newspaper reported.

Realizing the driver had stolen the items from their storage shed, the homeowners called the sheriff’s office, KOLN reported. Then deputies tracked footprints leading away from the car to a nearby home to find the suspect, the news outlet reported.

A 25-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and faces burglary and theft charges, KLKN reported. The vehicle he was driving also had been reported stolen, the news outlet reported.