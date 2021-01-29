Pistol-packing congresswoman mocks former Stoneman Douglas student as not ‘tough’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican who is so pro-gun she carries a Glock handgun everywhere and owns a firearms-themed restaurant, mocked gun control activist David Hogg on Twitter.

In a Thursday evening post, Boebert responded with disdain to a tweet from Hogg, who survived the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

“David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child,” Boebert wrote.

The congresswoman was responding to post from Hogg in which he commented on the news that permanent fencing is planned for the U.S. Capitol in response to security issues identified by the Jan. 6 rampage by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Hogg suggested Boebert and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., were a security threat inside the Capitol.

“They can put up all the fencing around the Capitol the real threats of @mtgreene and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand,” Hogg wrote.

Boebert has generated enormous attention for vowing to carry her Glock everywhere. She owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, and employees carry firearms. She also set off a metal detector set up outside the House chamber after the Capitol insurrection.

Her sarcastic suggestion that Hogg wasn’t tough evidently refers to a 2019 video that surfaced this week in which Greene — like Boebert, elected to Congress last year — followed Hogg down a sidewalk outside the Capitol as she taunted him, hoping to bait him into a response.

He stayed silent, ignoring the taunts, something Greene said made him a “coward” and something that Boebert now asserts isn’t “tough.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger, said on Twitter that Boebert’s comments about Hogg were a sign of weakness. “So here’s the deal. In my experience, those who haven’t experienced the trauma of mass shootings usually talk the toughest. But the tough talk and bullying of survivors is the ultimate sign of weakness.”

Hogg became a gun control activist after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed and 17 wounded.

In his original tweet on Thursday, Hogg referenced Greene, Boebert and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Responding to Boebert’s response to him, Hogg wrote: “Ha — funny enough last I checked I wasn’t the Congresswomen trying to bully a college student on twitter. I’ll say the same thing to you I said about your evil twin — if you shoot me you prove my point.”

Greene, a QAnon conspiracy supporter, has received enormous attention in recent days for preelection social media comments including support for a “bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a picture in which she was holding an assault rifle next to pictures of three well-known Democratic members of Congress.