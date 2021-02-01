Massive snowstorm continues to pummel NYC amid state of emergency

NEW YORK — Folks using a grade school ruler to measure the snow in much of the New York City area on Monday needed something a little longer after the region got walloped by a massive storm that slowed or shut down everything from libraries to local subway service.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio issued states of emergency as the snowstorm that pounded the Big Apple, its suburbs and upstate New York remained as strong when the sun went down Monday evening as it was when it came up that cold, windy morning.

As of 1 p.m., Central Park had more than 13 inches, LaGuardia Airport, 10 inches, Kennedy Airport, 8.5 inches, and the snow had swelled to 15 inches or more in parts of northeast New Jersey.

A snowfall of 17 inches was recorded in the Nassau County town of Bellerose.

Another foot or more of snow was expected, said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Wind gusts are starting to create blizzard conditions throughout the tri-state area,” Ramunni said. “It’s near 40 mph at JFK.”

Officials advised residents to stay off the streets, and leave the driving to road crews and essential workers.

That included Essential Worker No. 1, Cuomo himself, who hopped behind the wheel of a white Ford Bronco he had bought for one of his daughters, and made the three-hour trip from Albany to New York City in the blinding snowstorm – while talking on a cellphone.

“If you’re not an essential worker, you shouldn’t be out here,” the governor told CBS 880 while peering through his windshield with the wipers going back and forth. “I’m telling you, I’m on the road now and it is horrendous. People could get stranded if they’re not off the roads. And if they rely on the commuter rail at this rate of snowfall you could see the commuter rails closed. So, people should keep that in mind because if that happens, I don’t want anyone to be stranded and not be able to get home.”

As for his own safety, Cuomo said he was taking precautions on another front.

“I am personally driving into New York City,” he told 1010 WINS. “You know, with COVID there’s all sorts of precautions, and one of them is in the car, which, if you’re in the car with a person who has COVID, that’s problematic. So I drive myself.”

Cuomo arrived safely in the city, where alternate side of the street parking rules were suspended through Feb. 6, libraries were closed, outdoor dining was canceled and appointments for coronavirus vaccines were being rescheduled.

Schools were closed, though online learning continued.

As the snow continued its relentless onslaught, regional transit service was being affected and portions of highways could be closed, the governor’s office said. Flights out of area airports were suspended.

Subway and bus service had started to experience delays during the late morning. And minimal power outages had taken place in some spots, the mayor said.

“It ain’t over till it’s over,” de Blasio said. ”We’re going to stay on it.”

Long Island Rail Road and Metro North service was expected to experience delays and/or shutdowns as the snow marathon continued into the night.

Should snow hit 2 to 3 inches per hour on the Long Island Expressway and other major arteries, sections of those roads could be shut down as well, officials said.

Carmen Bu, 55, shivered as she waited for a crosstown M66 bus near Central Park.

“It’s been rough. I’m going to work,” she said. “The bus is delayed.”

A few steps away, doorman Angelo Santiago was heading home after a shift at his building.

“As of right now, it’s bearable,” he said. “But I think it’s going to get worse. But I’ll be in bed sleeping because I’m off today and tomorrow.”

Meanwhile in Bay Ridge, Dave Resultan, 32, was rushing to the urgent care facility where he works. He said he was wearing three pairs of pants to fight off the fierce winds.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I’m excited because I know it’ll be slow.”

While for many New Yorkers armed with shovels and snow blowers, the falling flakes were just a big chore that fell from the sky.

But many made the most of it, with snowmen and snowball fights, and skis they didn’t get to use on vacations they didn’t get to take.

At a sledding hill in Harlem, Kieran Patel and his buddy Dylan Eldridge, both 10, were among the first kids to hit the downhill run about 7:45 a.m.

“It’s awesome,” Kieran said. “There’s no school, that sucks. But it’s a snow day. We can just stay out here all day!”

“Yeah, let’s just stay out here all day!” Dylan added.

“The last couple years, there’s basically no snow, so no sledding, so this has been a nice change,” said Kieran’s father, Gaurav Patel. “And reassuring from a climate standpoint!”

He noted that the storm has created a sudden sledding shortage.

“We got ours on Amazon a few weeks ago,” he said. “Yesterday I walked by the hardware store and they had like six to seven green sleds in the front window and I thought maybe I’ll pick one up and 10 minutes later, gone.”

Sanitation trucks with plows are seen cleaning the heavy snow falling around Manhattan on Monday.

“I’ve been out here all day,” Nula said wearily, with a shovel in his hand. “My machine is broken.”

Maintenance worker Jose Claessell, 40, started his day at 6 a.m. shoveling the snow outside a a luxury apartment building in Fort Greene.

I love the snow,” Claessell said. “It makes me think of being a kid again.”

———

(Clayton Guse and Barry Paddock contributed to this report.)