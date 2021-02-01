Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44. ‘Saved by the Bell’ fans react to actor’s death

Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond, who played nerdy Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday of stage 4 lung cancer, according to media reports.

Diamond played Zack Morris’ trusty sidekick on “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” which blossomed into “Saved by the Bell.” The popular series aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, offering a glimpse into the lives of teenagers at a California high school.

Diamond reprised his role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” from 1993 to 2000.

He was hospitalized in mid-January due to his lung cancer diagnosis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his representatives said, according to Variety. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Mario Lopez, who starred alongside Diamond on “Saved by the Bell,” tweeted Diamond “will be missed.”

“The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted,” Lopez said. “Prayers for your family will continue on...”

Fans of “Saved by the Bell” reacted on social media Monday following Diamond’s death. Many people thanked him for his role of Screech.

I’m actually really sad to hear about the passing of Dustin Diamond! Screech was literally part of most of our childhoods. Life is too damn short man! God bless him. — DOM CORLĘØNE • #ShadySisterWife (@ItsASheThIngTV) February 1, 2021 Rest In Peace to Dustin Diamond AKA Screech️ thanks for giving me a hilarious childhood pic.twitter.com/Wzt0CZ3hji — stephie. (@Stepherss964) February 1, 2021 I just read about Dustin Diamond I know he had a troubled life but that doesn’t change the fact that Saved By The Bell was what I looked forward to after school. I’d run home from the bus and turn on the tv like clockwork to watch this show everyday. My condolences to his family. — Megan (@megmarie5) February 1, 2021 Dustin Diamond brought so much joy to so many people for years. I wish he could have had a second act where he turned everything around. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 1, 2021

Diamond fell out of favor with his “Saved by the Bell” castmates after writing a tell-all book in 2009 titled “Behind the Bell.” When the reboot of the original show was launched on Peacock in 2020, Diamond was not included.

In addition to his roles on the various “Saved by the Bell” shows, Diamond was a reality TV staple. He appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Celebrity Fit Club” and “Celebrity Boxing 2,” among other shows.

He was sentenced to serve four months in jail in 2015 following a Wisconsin bar stabbing, the Associated Press reported.

“He — much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly — had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache,” his agent, Roger Paul, told Variety. “His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh.”