Northeast’s Lehigh Valley in the bull’s-eye: Region closes in on 2 feet of snow

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The sprawling winter storm that stomped into the Lehigh Valley on Monday closed schools and businesses, forced the cancellation of vaccination clinics and turned deadly when a 67-year-old Allentown woman with Alzheimer’s disease wandered from home and froze to death.

The biggest storm since the 2016 blockbuster that dumped more than 30 inches started slowly late Sunday. By early Monday, sleet was rattling off rooftops. As the day wore on, the storm turned back to all snow and caused near-whiteout conditions in places.

Weather forecaster Ed Vallee said the storm may dump 24 inches into Tuesday and up to 30 inches in spots where the heaviest snow bands set up.

Lehigh Valley international Airport recorded 22.5 inches by 7 p.m. Eastern time, Forks Township saw 19 inches shortly after 4 p.m. and Coplay was buried under 21 inches by 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The lowest totals will be south of the city, where sleet lingered much longer compared with Allentown proper and areas north, said Vallee of Empire Weather, which provides localized forecasts for The Morning Call.

In Allentown, Patricia A. Becker died about four blocks from her home on Lumber Street, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead of hypothermia around 9:40 a.m.

Allentown police said they began an immediate search of the area when Becker was reported missing at 4:18 a.m. An Allentown resident later reported finding a person lying in the snow, and she was identified as Becker. Police said they do not believe the death was suspicious.

The death was the first reported in the storm.

The storm dumped a good amount of sleet in the morning but by noon snow was burying the region on the back of stiff winds, shutting down COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the region, canceling Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority bus service and all in-person classes at area K-12 schools. Major highways, including Interstates 78, 22 and 33, were closed to trucks and other vehicles.

The National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 1 p.m. EST Tuesday.

The 2- to 4-inch per hour snowfall rates in eastern Pennsylvania — along with the storm’s sheer duration and statewide impact — set it apart from other storms, state officials said.

“We are in the middle of one of the most impactful statewide storm events we have had in a long time,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula told reporters during an afternoon news briefing.

She said PennDOT crews have been working against the storm since Sunday morning. Plow drivers, she said, are working 12-hour shifts.

“It is truly critical that if you can avoid travel, do so,” Batula said.

Between midnight and Monday afternoon, state troopers in Troop M — Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties — investigated 18 crashes and assisted 32 stranded motorists, Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

“The biggest issues are vehicles getting stuck in the snow and tractor-trailers getting stuck,” Branosky said in an email.

He said state police only dealt with one serious crash, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in which two cars collided and one person was taken to a hospital.

Officials say it will take time to clear roads.

In Bethlehem, the city had 40 plows on the road since Sunday. Drivers are working in 12-hour shifts around the clock, said Michael Alkhal, the city’s director of public works.

While he anticipates most city roads being clear by daybreak Tuesday, it will take time to fully shovel out all of Bethlehem’s sidewalks and alleyways.

“This is like a marathon storm instead of a sprint,” he said. “We have at least several days of work ahead of us because the temperatures are not going to get that much warmer, not until Friday.”

Clearing the streets took an unexpected turn in Allentown when a city plow burst into flames Monday morning at East Fairmont and North Sherman streets, on the East Side.

Homeowner Rita Schweyer, who lives in the area, said the plow driver “yelled loudly for us to stay inside. Thankfully it didn’t explode and it’s not near any cars.”

Allentown spokesperson Mike Moore said the driver was not hurt and was back on the job Monday afternoon riding another truck. The cause of the fire was undetermined, Moore said.

The Lehigh Valley Mall and other major businesses closed, though some smaller stores and restaurants remained open.

“We’re here to serve people, when their options are limited,” said Amanda Haney, manager at the Big Woody’s retaurant on Hamilton Street in Allentown.

Neville Gardner, owner of McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar and the Donegal Square gift shop in downtown Bethlehem, planned to open later in the day Tuesday.

“The only good thing about it is that it’s happening on a Monday and Tuesday,” which Gardner said are typically slower days for restaurants.

But the storm is also cutting into the Historic Bethlehem Winter Restaurant Week, which kicked off last weekend and will go until Saturday. About 15 downtown restaurants are participating and offering specials throughout the week, he said.

Mack Trucks, which employs 2,350 people at its Lower Macungie Township assembly plant, sent the plant’s first shift home early at 11:30 a.m. Monday, while canceling the second and third production shifts due to the weather conditions, spokeswoman Kimberly Pupillo said.

In front of a home on North 17th Street in Allentown, cousins Ramon Liceaga and Charlie Villanueva were busy shoveling in the early afternoon. The pair clear snow for a number of clients.

”Earning some extra cash, you know, it never hurts,” Villanueva explained, as Liceaga winced: “I can’t feel my hands,” he said.

According to Empire Weather, which provides localized forecasts for The Morning Call, the region could see additional snowfall Tuesday.

“Tuesday’s forecast is tricky, as the storm itself will have gone well past its maturing phase,” forecasters said in a morning briefing. “This means that precipitation should mostly be light and sporadic. But some energy may try to phase into the storm at the last minute, and still bring a few steady bands of snow on Tuesday for some additional light snow accumulations.”

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel for the duration of the storm and has implemented travel restrictions on major highways.

(Staff writers Christina Tatu, Ford Turner, Sarah M. Wojcik, Anthony Salamone and Jon Harris contributed to this story.)