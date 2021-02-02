Injuries reported on movie set after explosion starts brush fire north of LA

LOS ANGELES — Several people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in an incident on a movie set that sparked a brush fire in Valencia, authorities said.

A brush fire ignited on Rye Canyon Loop after a reported “loud explosion,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. Pacific time to 25104 Rye Canyon Loop, where they found flames burning a quarter of an acre, running uphill, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote on Twitter. A Sheriff’s hazmat unit also responded to the scene. The fire’s forward progress was stopped at 1 acre around 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Deputy Abe Bedoyan, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department, said authorities are still trying to get an understanding of what happened, but preliminary reports indicated that several people had been injured in some sort of chemical incident on a movie set.

The Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital with critical burn injuries.