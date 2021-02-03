National
‘Zombieland’ mansion on market (again) for $10.9 million in Georgia. Take a look around
The Mediterranean-style megamansion seen in the comedic fantasy flick “Zombieland” is still seeking a buyer.
The 33,000 square-foot estate, nestled in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead community, has “bounced on and off the market for nearly a decade” and is currently priced at $10.9 million, according to Realtor.com.
It boasts nine bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, and features elaborate “stone & stucco detail, Moroccan hardwood, Italian tile, ornate flooring and ceilings,” among other high-end touches throughout the home, an online listing states. There’s plenty of room for entertaining guests in one of the home’s seven kitchens, and aspiring artists are welcomed lay down a track in the in-home recording studio.
“Pretty much wherever you are, there’s an aspect of entertainment involved wherein you can easily sit down with people and you can enjoy conversation,” listing agent Barry Milam told Realtor.com. “It’s just a great place to live as far as whether you’re entertaining friends or you’re just having the family.”
But wait, there’s more. The home also includes a cigar room, wine cellar, two home gyms, a steam room, arcade and hair salon, according to the listing.
Outside, there’s a resort-style pool with a pair of hot tubs, a gas grill and pizza oven, and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom pool house to accommodate extra guests.
In “Zombieland,” the home’s theater makes a major appearance as a group of friends “join forces to travel across a zombie-filled America,” a synopsis on IMDb reads.
“(Actor) Bill Murray is killed in the movie in the theater room, and you’re sitting in the theater and watching the movie right in the seats right where he was, which is kind of cool,” Milam said, according to Realtor. com
The Atlanta estate has been featured in other films including “Ride Along” (2016) starring Kevin Hart and “The Three Stooges” (2012), Milam told McClatchy News.
“I get a call every three or so months asking to shoot a movie here,” he said.
Milam said he’s doing more showings now that the home is selling at a cheaper price point than in years past; it hit the market with a $25 million asking price in 2009, according to the listing history.
The mansion is also move-in ready with furniture included, a major draw for prospective buyers.
Take a closer look at the property here.
