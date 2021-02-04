Seattle cruise season in doubt after Canada extends COVID-19 related ban through early 2022

SEATTLE — Seattle’s 2021 cruise season was in question after Canadian authorities on Thursday extended a COVID-19-related ban on cruise ships with 100 or more passengers in “all Canadian waters” through February 2022.

Passage through Canadian waters is key for much of the Seattle-based cruise business, which has been largely on hold since last spring because of U.S. and Canadian restrictions.

In November, Transport Canada extended its ban on most cruise ships through Feb. 28, 2021.

On Thursday, that was extended again.

“Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems,” Omar Alghabra, Canadian transport minister, said in a statement Thursday. “This is the right and responsible thing to do.”