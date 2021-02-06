‘We cannot get cocky’: Cuomo warns against Super Bowl parties as NY’s COVID-19 numbers dip again

NEW YORK — Don’t turn Super Bowl Sunday into the next superspreader event, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday.

Instead, New Yorkers should avoid grid-themed gatherings and watch the big game alone as the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to dip, he said.

“Super Bowl weekend is here and the instinct may be to celebrate together,” Cuomo said. “(But) we cannot get cocky — we must continue doing the things we know are effective at taming the virus.”

The state’s positive test rate dipped to 4.3% on Friday and the seven-day average positivity rate inched down to 4.58%, the governor reported. That’s where it was at the beginning of December before a nasty holiday surge sent illnesses and deaths soaring.

Even with numbers going down, 7,804 New Yorkers remained hospitalized with coronavirus and 158 people died from COVID Friday alone.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to keep their guard up to limit the spread of the virus until vaccines can help end the pandemic.

“Wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and avoid gatherings,” Cuomo said. “We can beat this thing, but we must stay smart.”

Super Bowl Sunday could be another dangerous event for Americans as the pandemic continues to rage.

Previous holidays and major events have all led to spikes in infections, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.

———