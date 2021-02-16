Disparities persist in NYC distribution of COVID-19 vaccines: city data

New York City neighborhoods with the highest COVID-19 fatality rates have seen some of the lowest vaccination rates, and vice versa, according to data released by the city on Tuesday.

East New York, Brooklyn, suffered from a COVID-19 death rate of 837 residents per 100,000, according to the Health Department. That compares to a median rate of about 419 for the entire city.

But just 5% of East New York residents have gotten their first vaccinations — about half that of the citywide average — the new data showed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the problem on hesitance by low-income New Yorkers and people of color to get vaccinated.

“The challenge here is that the folks who already have been doing very well in our society also happened to be folks who had a high level of confidence in the vaccine and a tremendous ability to get out there and go wherever it took,” he said at a press conference.

“We have been trying to address that with a lot of education, a lot of grassroots support and validation for the vaccine and continually pushing the vaccine down to the grassroots, out into communities,” he added, noting the launch of a new vaccination center serving East New York and Brownsville.

Like East New York, neighborhoods in the South Bronx, central Brooklyn and central Queens had both the lowest vaccination rates and some of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates, according to city data.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and much of Staten Island have seen high levels of vaccination. Breezy Point, Queens, had the city’s highest vaccination rate at 27%.

De Blasio insisted the city is doing everything it can to get vaccines to the hardest-hit neighborhoods, which are overwhelmingly low-income communities of color.

He said more than three-quarters of the city’s vaccination sites are located in the 33 areas with the worst outbreaks.

Inwood and Washington Heights, Manhattan, had vaccination rates of around 7%. They have also had high COVID-19 fatality rates.

Uptown Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the Council’s Health Committee, credited the vaccination rates there to New York-Presbyterian’s effort to reserve 60% of vaccinations at the Fort Washington Armory for locals.

The hospital system has partnered with community-based organizations and local churches to spread the word about vaccines — instead of city-run websites widely criticized as confusing.

“That needs to happen at a huge scale, citywide,” Levine, a Democrat, said of New York-Presbyterian’s effort. “There’s just a whole world of New Yorkers who are never going to be able to access this via any of the technological options.”

As of Tuesday, more than 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the city, according to de Blasio.

He noted 53% of all shots in the state have been administered in the city, though it’s gotten only about 45% of the state’s total supplies.

“We need to get our fair share. That would be about 25,000 more vaccinations per week. For ... so many other people, that would have meant a quicker appointment,” de Blasio said.