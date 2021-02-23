National

Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Ryan Kang AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said. Woods was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.

Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
