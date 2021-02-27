Central Connecticut State University launches John Lewis Institute to honor congressman’s legacy

HARTFORD, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University will soon begin accepting student applications for the new John Lewis Institute for Social Justice, an immersive two-year program seeking to honor the Georgia congressman’s legacy of civil rights activism by providing students with practical experience and leadership skills as they “live out the experience of working to achieve social justice.”

Following Lewis’s death last summer, university President Zulma Toro said she asked a group of faculty and administrators to create a program that would commemorate his service and help students to “not only recognize inequality, but foster a deeper understanding of its roots.”

“Many of our students have expressed a desire to become more informed and involved in social justice, especially after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others,” she said. “Through it’s mission, the John Lewis Institute for Social Justice hopes to develop students who become advocates and leaders, to pursue careers in public service, or to become inspired to stand up and get involved.”

The program is expected to begin accepting applications within the next few weeks. CCSU undergraduate students in any area of study are welcome to apply to the institute, which expects to begin with about 12 to 15 student scholars in its first cohort next fall, according to the university.

Stacey Miller, CCSU's vice president for equity and inclusion, will serve as the institute’s executive director, overseeing the student cohort and all programming.

“Building on our university’s long history and the legacy of John Lewis and his pivotal leadership, our students will be prepared to tackle systemic inequity in our communities, our country and the world,” said Miller. “The John Lewis institute will provide practical experience, leadership training, and scholarly seminars, all essential tools of integrating social justice work into the lives of our students and the pursuit of developing them as global citizens.”

History professor John Tully, who also serves as CCSU’s interim vice president for student affairs, described the institute as a “multifaceted, immersive program that will respond to the changing needs of students and of the community.” He explained that students will also collaborate with activists, scholars, community leaders and elected officials to build practical skills and experience working with social justice organizations.

The institute’s founding donor and founding chair Scott Pioli, an NFL executive and CCSU alum, said he “jumped” at the opportunity to support the new program.

Pioli said he was “blessed” to spend time with Lewis several times before the congressman died in July.

“Each time I was with him, I was overcome by his humility, his strength and his wisdom,” he said. “Every time I listened to him speak I found myself trying to speak like him ... that unmistakable cadence and speech pattern. He was both strong and incredibly kind.”

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. John Larson, all Connecticut Democrats, sent video messages to show their support of the new institute and their memories of Lewis.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was glad Lewis is “going to inspire generations of CCSU students to get involved in their community, help those most in need, (and) fight for economic, social and racial justice near and far.”

Other universities in Connecticut are also expanding program offerings focused on social justice and equity. The University of Connecticut’s Anti-Black Racism class will continue to be offered throughout the spring 2021 semester after it saw a fall enrollment of 1,450 undergraduate students, 125 graduate students and 625 staff and faculty.

The free course “introduces students to foundational history and concepts related to systemic and anti-Black racism,” school officials said. “It also exposes those enrolled to foundational concepts related to Black consciousness, Black resistance, Black resilience and intersectional solidarity.”