Meghan Markle’s friends go public with support ahead of Oprah interview

LOS ANGELES — Who wouldn't want a friend like Meghan Markle?

At least that's the vibe being conveyed by her close friends, who over the last 24 hours have gone public with personal testimonies to the former actress' bona fides.

In the run-up to this weekend's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Markle have been caught up in a public row over the reasons behind their dramatic 2020 exit from the British royal family. On one side, the palace took up an investigation into allegations of workplace bullying by Markle. On the other, in teasers released from the interview, the duchess claims the royal family perpetuated falsehoods about the couple.

Overnight, several friends of the biracial royal, who some believe has been unfairly maligned by the British media, shared personal accounts attesting to the duchess' good character.

Lindsay Roth, a Northwestern alumna (as is Markle) who was a producer for the late Larry King, shared a post Thursday on Instagram stating she has been friends with the 39-year-old duchess for 22 years and spoke of her kindness.

"Meg's M.O has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones," Roth wrote. "I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues."

The narratives counters a report in Britain's the Times newspaper that the duchess left female aides shaken and crying after alleged bullying. These anonymous sources reportedly wanted the public to see their side of the story before watching the much publicized interview. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes called it a "calculated smear campaign."

Silver Tree, an executive producer on USA's "Suits" and Netflix's "You," described the duchess as her "nearest and dearest" in a string of tweets that at first included a picture of Markle and Harry's son Archie. That photo was later deleted.

"When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- all the little secrets it offers over to you so you'll feel less homesick," Tree wrote. "She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up."

"Suits" costar Patrick Adams also chimed in with a long Twitter thread that took a swipe at the royal family.

"It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's (sic) newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea (sic) the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," Adams wrote.

"Here's what she is: kind, strong, open," tweeted actor Janina Gavankar, who appeared in "The Morning Show" and "True Blood". Here's what she's not: 'a bully'."

Still, all that wasn't enough to change the mind of Piers Morgan, a fierce critic of the duchess.

"Meghan Markle's showbiz mates who flew over and grovelled up to the Royals at her wedding now publicly trashing the Monarchy," he wrote, "and suggesting it be abolished. Disgusting."

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes declined to comment Friday on the friends' statements.