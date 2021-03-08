National
‘Women belong in the kitchen.’ UK Burger King tweet lands with a thud online
Twitter users are slamming Burger King United Kingdom after tweets announcing a scholarship for female employees.
On Monday — International Women’s Day — the chain posted a series of tweets announcing a scholarship program to help female Burger King employees pursue careers in the culinary arts.
The first in the series has been decried online as “a flop at attempting to go viral.”
It read: “Women belong in the kitchen.”
The subsequent tweet added: “If they want to, of course.”
In the second tweet, Burger King goes on to say that only 20% of chefs are women and that it hopes to empower female workers to achieve their culinary dreams.
Nearly two hours later, Burger King announced the scholarship in a third tweet.
The first tweet has been liked more than 380,000 times as of 11:55 a.m. ET Monday. By comparison, the second and third tweets hadn’t cracked 85,000 and 50,000, respectively.
The backlash was swift.
Some said Burger King shouldn’t have posted about women belonging in the kitchen without including additional context in the same tweet. Others suggested it was an attempt to use shock to make the tweet more visible.
Some didn’t take issue with the tweets.
As commenters began questioning Burger King’s decision, the chain responded by shifting the focus back to the scholarship.
Comments