‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested in Daytona Beach during Bike Week

A street performer in New York City’s Times Square known as the "Naked Cowboy" was arrested Saturday in Volusia County for aggressive panhandling while attending Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week.

Robert Burck, who wears only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat during appearances, is also charged with resisting an officer without violence, according to court records.

This is Burck’s 21st appearance at the popular motorcycle event, his official Facebook page said.

A video of the arrest posted on YouTube shows Burck, 50, with his signature guitar that is strategically placed to give the illusion of nudity.

A small crowd gathered is seen booing and one person yelled, “Free the cowboy!” as a handcuffed Burck stands near a Daytona Beach police squad car with two officers.

Court records did not list attorney information for Burck. Jail records show he was released Sunday.