Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

This undated photo provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, shows the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long. (Courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP

Authorities in metro Atlanta are investigating a series of shootings at three massage parlors Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspect in police custody.

21 years old

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was identified as the suspect in a shooting at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, about 30 minutes north of Atlanta, The Journal-Constitution reported, citing police. Four people were killed and another injured.

Long was later named as a suspect in separate shootings at two spas in Atlanta that left four more people dead.

Motive could be tied to sex addiction

Authorities say they are still working to determine a motive in the shootings.

Some have wondered whether the crimes could be racially motivated as police around the country report an uptick in attacks on Asians during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Atlanta police said Long told investigators the killings were driven by “sex addiction issues.”

But police said it’s too early in the investigation to rule out a hate crime motivation.

“We’re just not there as of yet,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Planned to go to Florida

Authorities say Long acted alone in the crimes and had planned to go to Florida to possibly care out more shootings.

Ties to Baptist church

Long was involved with Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, according to Storyful.

The outlet pointed to minutes from the church’s “annual member meeting celebration” in 2018, which described Long as part of the student ministry team.

Storyful released a video that reportedly shows Long playing percussion at a church event.

A Facebook page associated with the church has been deleted.