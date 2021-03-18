This miniature house even has a mini man cave. Check out Missouri couple’s masterpiece

What looks like a doll house on steroids is really much more, a three-story masterpiece that includes a paneled man cave — with a Farrah Fawcett poster, of course.

Annie Kampf, a retired interior designer, and her husband Cliff Donnelly of Leawood, Missouri started building their “modern mini house” in 2018, but Kampf’s interest in miniature houses started a year earlier, when she found a tiny needlepoint canvas at a local store, Today reported.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the house was not yet complete, Kampf told the Kansas City Star. But with all that extra time during quarantine, they were able to complete their “miniature marvel,” as their son put it on Twitter, and even added a lower level.

My mom and step-dad have spent the better part of quarantine building what they call their "Mini Modern House."



It is, quite literally, a miniature marvel, and the world needs to see it.



Fully built and designed from scratch, the MMH comes with...



+Functioning electricity pic.twitter.com/t4TONj0ynJ — Scott T. Miller (@byscottmiller) January 30, 2021

That’s how the paneled man cave came to be, and it’s stocked with all the necessities, including a dart board, a pool table and a mini bar.

“That was executed, built and completed all during COVID,” Kampf said.

The house is designed as a mid-century modern, modeled after the one Kampf grew up in in Omaha, Nebraska. No cabinet was left unstocked, not a room unfurnished — it even has electricity, thanks to Donnelly, Kampf said.

“For me, it’s just my design background and I love how I can use that in a small scale,” she said. “So whatever I can envision, you can really create it.”

Given the mini modern house’s celebrity status, the family decided to add a charitable component to the house: encouraging social media fans to donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. The cause is personal to the family — Annie is a caregiver for her beloved mom, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease.