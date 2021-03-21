956 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 956 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to stay flat.

At least 1,408,601 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 839,860 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 25% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 505,224 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported five additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, the majority of whom lived at home while one death was in assisted living or a long-term care facility. Those who died were between the ages of 60 and 100.

Minnesota has recorded 6,782 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

A total of 10 patients were newly admitted to hospitals Sunday, down from 50 new patients a week earlier.