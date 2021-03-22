Colorado man livestreams Boulder supermarket shooting

The Boulder, Colorado, man who livestreamed the shooting scene at the King Soopers grocery store on Monday afternoon drew sharp criticism from some, and praise from others, for his actions.

Dean Schiller was using his cellphone to video the police activity during the active-shooter scenario at the south Boulder King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive for the YouTube channel of ZFG Videography.

Schiller, whose feed drew more than 30,000 viewers as the scene played out, seemed to be inside an active crime scene and apparently walked by victims. At one point, he filmed a man handcuffed in police custody who was wearing only underwear and appeared to have blood on his leg. He repeatedly identified himself as a journalist.

He was eventually removed from the area, and promptly interviewed by television reporters and other media representatives.

Social media lit up with criticism of the feed, because Schiller appeared to walk by victims without rendering aid. He was also criticized for revealing tactical police information, which might have been seen by suspects during the still-active scene. Authorities asked media outlets not to reveal tactical information.

Schiller and Jedon Kerr, who describe themselves as citizen journalists, sued the city of Boulder in 2019 after they were arrested and jailed — but never charged — for filming in and around the Boulder County Jail. Their attorney in that lawsuit, David Lane of Killmer, Lane and Newman, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Denver independent weekly newspaper Westword wrote a story about the lawsuit in June 2019, in which it described Schiller as a personal trainer and a police watchdog. He was quoted saying: "It was extremely important, though, that we not break any laws or obstruct officers from doing their jobs."