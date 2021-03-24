Crane at Netflix film shoot topples onto California home in high winds, firefighters say

A crane being used at a filming location for a Netflix movie toppled onto a Pasadena, California, home Tueday nigth in high winds, firefighters say. Screengrab from KTTV video

A crane toppled onto a California house Tuesday night during the filming of an upcoming Netflix movie in high winds, firefighters say.

The crane fell onto a two-story home on San Pasqual Street in Pasadena about 10:30 p.m., KABC reported. No injuries were reported by Los Angeles County firefighters, but three residents were displaced.

“I don’t think Netflix should have been shooting during these conditions,” neighbor Claire Gute told KTTV.

High winds are expected to continue in Southern California until midday Wednesday, with isolated gusts up to 65 mph, KNBC reported.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud “boom” when the crane fell over, KTTV reported. An investigation into the incident continues.