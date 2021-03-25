Slain officer’s handcuffs used to arrest Boulder shooting suspect

The handcuffs used to arrest the suspect accused in Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, belonged to the police officer killed in the attack, the Boulder Police Department tweeted Thursday.

According to the department, officers told the suspect as they arrested him the handcuffs belonged to Officer Eric Talley.

Talley, 51, was one of the first officers on scene at the King Soopers supermarket in response to the attack. He appears to have died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the suspect's arrest affidavit.

"It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley's handcuffs to formally process him into the jail. Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time," the tweet reads.

Talley joined the department in 2010. On Wednesday afternoon, a formal procession led the hearse carrying his body out of Boulder to a funeral home in Aurora, Colorado.

Prosecutors have formally charged the 21-year-old suspect with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Thursday morning that prosecutors expect to eventually file additional charges.