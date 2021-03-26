Fans share favorite Beverly Cleary memories after famed children’s author dies at 104

Beverly Cleary, pictued signing books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in Monterey, Calif. in April 19, 1998, has died at age 104. AP

Beverly Cleary, a beloved children’s book author whose work influenced the genre and generations of young readers, died Friday at the age of 104.

We are saddened to share that cherished children's book author Beverly Cleary passed away yesterday, March 25, at 104 years old. https://t.co/Ifqu3Hfuxg pic.twitter.com/BXywlKTSac — HarperCollins (@HarperCollins) March 26, 2021

Cleary is best known for her creation Ramona Quimby, the starring character of the popular “Ramona” series of books which began in 1955 with Beezus and Ramona, followed by many more entries in the decades to come, up to 1999.

Fans took to social media, sharing fond memories of Cleary’s works.

I used to sleep with my Romona books in elementary school. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Cleary. https://t.co/78B97rMoC7 — Emily M. (@pencil2paper) March 26, 2021 oh man. Ramona Quimby is why I fell in love with reading, and Beverly Clearly is the reason I'm a writer. (Her, and the world's best 4th grade teacher, who printed off a list of Beverly Cleary books so I could read all of them.) But also! 104!!! Legends only. https://t.co/RnGxlNld3o — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) March 26, 2021 I remember reading Beverly Cleary books in grade school. At a time when reading was a chore, her stories didn’t feel that way at all. They made it fun to read. A real special talent. https://t.co/6VnsN9MLr5 — Jason Palter (@paltersports) March 26, 2021 What a life this woman had. So many generations can say the first time they felt truly seen was through her writing. Nobody else will ever be Beverly Cleary https://t.co/D4RlvMikyN — Sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) March 26, 2021 I adored her books as a kid and if I even have a fraction of her impact as a storyteller, mine will be a life well spent. And holy heck, 104?? https://t.co/Mu6rDaMQ6g — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 26, 2021

Holding Beverly Cleary’s family and loved ones in my heart. Ramona brought me so much joy as a child and inspired me to ask my Grandma Ginger to quit smoking for my 8th birthday (she did!). Have loved sharing her books with my children.

May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/SMWPubdPzg — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 26, 2021 cherished

1. to hold or treat as dear; feel love for.



2. another way to describe the irreplaceable Beverly Cleary. https://t.co/sdC17T3zx7 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 26, 2021

"Ramona Quimby, Age 8" is the first book I remember reading. It's led to a long love of books ever since.



Thank you, Beverly Cleary. RIP https://t.co/t0LTMcZW4b — Tina (@girlinseattle) March 26, 2021 I knew there was a reason this book was chosen from my bookshelf to be read next.



I'll be spending the weekend reading her entire library, which I'm proud to own.



RIP Beverly Cleary



Thank you for being such an important, calming part of my tumultuous childhood. pic.twitter.com/GJXzOkKHrO — Poetry in 13 (@Poetryin13) March 26, 2021 Will never forget moving to Portland as an almost 8 year old and being blown away that Ramona’s neighborhood was not only real but that I was moving there. Thank you for the stories, Beverly Cleary! https://t.co/q6X3291lCk — Claire Stein-Ross (@CSteinRoss) March 26, 2021 i know everybody loves ramona but i always thought beezus deserved an honorable mention for PUTTING UP with ramona, so thank you to beverly cleary for the older sister representation — zara (@zarab926) March 26, 2021 When I was little, the librarians would let me come in before school and pick from the chapter books for older kids. Beverly Cleary was one of the first authors I could point to by name and call a favorite. I must have read so many Ramona books. Love her. — Patrick Fisackerly (Taylor's Version) (@fisackerly) March 26, 2021