Cher apologizes after being slammed for tweet over George Floyd’s death

Cher apologized Saturday after stirring up emotions on social media for writing a controversial tweet in which she wondered if she could’ve done something to prevent George Floyd’s death.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said “I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried,” the “Believe” singer tweeted Friday night.

“I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking .....Maybe If I’d Been There,...I Could’ve Helped,” she wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

George Floyd was the 46-year-old Black man whose violent death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 ignited a global movement for racial equality and against police brutality.

Cher’s tweet comes as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin unfolds and grabs the nation’s attention.

By Saturday afternoon, her tweet had been quoted more than 8,000 times and earned nearly 2,700 retweets.

It was liked more than 24,000 times — while, at the same time, also criticized by many Twitter users who accused the singer of being a tone-deaf “white savior.”

She responded with an apology Saturday afternoon.

“I Just got off phone With Friend Karen,” she wrote. “Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can P--s Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUTTO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My (heart).”

The original tweet had generated a flood of flak.

“Oh yay another White person centering themselves around blk ppls pain. I wish I was there to stop you from tweeting this,” wrote Twitter user @Iconiecon.

User @geeta–minocha agreed, writing “If I Could Turn Back Time, I would stop Cher from tweeting this.”

One comment, by @LivisAlibi, praised Cher’s intention, but added that “a Black man shouldn’t need a white person to stand up for him to be safe. People will beat you up over this tweet, but go over the mean things and try to learn... PLEASE.”

Many users came in her defense, pointing out that, although Cher’s messaging might have been mistaken, her intentions were right.

“Y’all are roasting Cher for tweeting that she wishes she’d been there for George Floyd? Seriously?! She’s not claiming she’s a superhero like in your funny memes, it’s all about the feelings of devastation and outrage. She wishes she could’ve helped George Floyd, like any of us,” wrote @Wirjil.

“Cher is trending for expressing grief over George Floyd,” wrote @flywithkamala. “I mean — maybe she could’ve helped. We’ll never know. Lots of us wish we could’ve done something to change the outcome. Lots of things to be mad about but this tweet ain’t it.”

“She could have worded it differently but I think her intentions were true,” echoed @CDonatac. “She wishes she could have helped. She’s an ally. People need to let this one go.”

In an earlier follow-up tweet Saturday, the singer responded to the negative comments, writing that she had wrestled with the tweet, “Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv.”

“You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP,” she added.

About an hour before her controversial tweet, the Oscar-winning actress tweeted against “RACIST GOP LAWMAKERS,” sharing an essay titled “Voting rights for Blacks and poor whites in the Jim Crow South.”

“Whites can no longer stand on the sidelines,” she wrote. “We Must STAND In Solidarity With Our Blk Brothers & Sisters In Every KU KLUX KLAN STATE.”