Military sea mine washes up on Florida beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Orange cones lined the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, marking off a section of beach closed for several hours Sunday after a deputy on patrol found that a “possible explosive training device” had washed ashore, the sheriff’s office said.

No evacuations were ordered in the area, near the 4600 block of Elmar Drive, where a small section of the beach had temporarily been closed, said spokesman Carey Codd.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived at the beach at about 2:30 a.m. to examine the device, which turned out to be a sea mine, according to the sheriff’s office. The word “inert” was painted on its side.

Deputies and the bomb squad secured the area until United States Air Force personnel arrived and inspected the mine.

By 10:45 a.m., the mine was removed, turned over to the Air Force and the beach was reopened.

A Broward sheriff's deputy on patrol found a “possible explosive training device” that washed ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sunday, April 4, 2021, the sheriff’s office said. It turned out to be a sea mine.

A Broward sheriff's deputy on patrol found a “possible explosive training device” that washed ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sunday, April 4, 2021, the sheriff’s office said. It turned out to be a sea mine. (Amber Randall)

