Shaq splurges on engagement ring in Georgia, video shows. But it wasn’t for him

FILE - Retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal smiles as he talks to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference in Miami. Video posted online April 6 shows O’Neal surprising a Georgia man by paying off his engagement ring. Associated Presss Photo

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal says he likes to make people smile, and he did just that at a Georgia jewelry store this week.

O’Neal surprised a customer on Monday by paying for an engagement ring the man wanted to buy, video shows.

In a short video clip posted on Instagram by Shaq Fu Radio, the NBA Hall of Famer’s streaming platform, O’Neal is seen handing a credit card to a store employee. Then he shook hands with the customer.

O’Neal said he was shopping for earrings Monday at a Zales store in McDonough, where he owns a home roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. That’s when he overhead a customer asking about financing options for a ring.

“He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?’ And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’“ O’Neal recalled during Tuesday’s “NBA on TNT.” “I’m not going to say the amount, but this is something I do every day. ... I’m into making people happy, so whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”

O’Neal said the man turned down his offer at first, to which he replied: “Don’t worry about it, I do it all the time. I’m just trying to make people smile.”

O’Neal made headlines when he surprised a man with a new laptop at Best Buy last year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He also donated proceeds from his 2020 Super Bowl party to the families of of those who died in a helicopter crash that killed his friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s daughter and seven others.