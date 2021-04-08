National
‘Senseless tragedy.’ Social media reacts to South Carolina mass shooting with sorrow
The death of a prominent South Carolina doctor and four other people, including two children, brought swift reactions on social media, many focused on gun control.
Former NFL player Phillip Adams was identified as a suspect in the case, the Rock Hill Herald reported, adding that he later died by suicide.
The Associated Press reported that Adams’ parents lived near the shooting victims in Rock Hill, roughly 27 miles south of Charlotte.
“I’ve lost count in the past month how many mass shootings have happened,” one Twitter user wrote. “Yet Gun Control is still out of the question?”
Officials say Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, two granddaughters and a man working at his home in Rock Hill were killed Wednesday.
The news stunned the community.
The North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund released a statement Thursday, saying they “are deeply saddened by the tragedy.”
