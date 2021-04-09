National

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File) Prince Philip has died, the Buckingham Palace announced Friday, April 9, 2021.
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, has died.

He died Friday morning at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

This is a developing story.

