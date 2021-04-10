2 dead, 8 shot in violent overnight in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — Two men are dead and six others injured in a total of five shooting incidents in less than nine hours Friday night into Saturday morning throughout Philadelphia, police said.

All but one of the shootings were in North Philadelphia, and three of the victims had been on their way to the store when struck by bullets, according to police. One incident was a triple shooting outside of an illegal after-hours club, police said.

The first of the shootings was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at Front and East Champlost Avenue. There, on the 5900 block of North Front Street, police said they found a 20-year-old shot multiple times. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 10:47, police said.

Officers found a second victim in that shooting incident, who is 22, nearby on the 100 block of West Linton Street. They took him to Einstein, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said Saturday afternoon.

The men had walked from a home on West Linton Street to a convenience store to buy food and cigars shortly before 10 p.m., police said, and the shots might have come from a Lincoln Town Car with heavily tinted windows. No other information was available.

The next shooting was reported at midnight, when police responding to a report of a “person with a gun” found an unresponsive 24-year-old male on the 2000 block of West Dauphin Street. He had been shot multiple times in the head and upper torso, police said.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m., police said.

About two hours later, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and arms on the 2200 block of West Toronto Street. He was reported in critical condition Saturday at Temple.

At 4:09 a.m., police went to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in response to a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. The 19-year-old reportedly told officers he was staying at a home on the 400 block of Dickinson Street in South Philadelphia and was walking to a store when he heard gunshots while possibly on the 1400 block of South Fourth Street. He started to run, then felt pain in his abdomen, sat down, and called a friend, who took him to Mercy Fitzgerald, police said. He was transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where police said he was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

In the triple shooting, police said a 21-year-old security guard at an after-hours club in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia was shot multiple times in the right leg around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said he returned fire and lost his gun at the scene.

Also at that site, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the left arm and once in both legs, and a 25-year-old was shot in the left elbow, police said.

The security guard and the 33-year-old were listed Saturday in critical but stable condition at Temple. The 25-year-old was in stable condition at Pennsylvania Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.