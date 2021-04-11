Powell says economy poised for stronger growth with virus a risk

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was at an “inflection point” with stronger growth and hiring ahead thanks to vaccinations and powerful policy support, but that COVID-19 remains a threat.

“We feel like we’re at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in an interview conducted Wednesday.

A segment of the interview was shown during the network’s “Face the Nation” show on Sunday.

“So the principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again. It’s going to be smart if people could continue to socially distance and wear masks,” Powell said.