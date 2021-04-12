Several people shot at high school in Tennessee, including an officer, police say

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, say several people were shot at Austin-East Magnet High School, including a police officer. Knoxville Police Department

A shooting at a Tennessee high school injured multiple people including a police officer, officials say.

The shooting was at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday. A Knoxville Police Department officer was among those shot, police say.

“The investigation remains active at this time,” Knoxville police tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

BREAKING: The Knoxville Police Department said there are multiple gunshot victims after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. || https://t.co/Qv4EtQW0nG pic.twitter.com/uyb7CNAevy — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) April 12, 2021

Multiple agencies were at the school investigating the shooting. A reunification site had been established at a baseball field behind the high school, officials say.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.