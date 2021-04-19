Austin shooting suspect Stephen Broderick caught, authorities say; 2 victims identified

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities have arrested 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, whom authorities have accused of fatally shooting three people in Northwest Austin on Sunday.

Broderick was taken into custody after officials received two 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. about a man walking on Old Kimbro Road near U.S. 290 just outside Manor, Texas.

Officials sent a car by the area to confirm Broderick's identity. Manor police officers and Travis County deputies arrested Broderick without incident. He was armed at the time, Manor police said.

Broderick is the suspect in a triple homicide that started as what police have described as a domestic violence incident.

Two of the three people killed have been identified. The Elgin school district identified Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons on Monday.

"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick," the district said.

Alyssa Broderick was a student in the school district from 2009 to October 2020.

"She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team," the district said.

Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School. He was recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.

"He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD," the district said.