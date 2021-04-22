Smoke and flames can shoot from this coffee bean roaster. That’s why it’s been recalled

Coffee bean roasters shouldn’t also be a threat to roast your kitchen. That’s why Metal Ware recalled about 5,350 NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters on Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The coffee bean roasters can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

And Metal Ware knows this because it knows of “20 incidents of the coffee bean roasters overheating causing the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn, and/or flames and smoke to emanate from the roaster.”

This covers Model CR-04-13 with a date code of 2520 or 3220. The date code is on the box and on the electrical specs label on the roaster.

The ETL label and the box label, each with the date code of the NESCO Coffee Bean Roaster U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Metal Ware is eating the cost on this, offering an $85 cash refund or a $100 credit for use at the NESCO website. Contact Metal Ware by email at beanroaster@nesco.com or by calling 888-993-9243, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.