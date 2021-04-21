Police fatally shoot North Carolina man while serving a search warrant, officials say

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff’s department in North Carolina shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The Virginian-Pilot-AP

A North Carolina man was shot and killed Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies carrying out a search warrant, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. in Elizabeth City, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the man as Andrew Brown Jr.

News station WAVY reported that family members said Brown was 40 years old.

The city council in Elizabeth City, an Eastern North Carolina community roughly 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, plans to have an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.

Wooten said local law enforcement agencies and the State Highway Patrol went to Elizabeth City Wednesday “to ensure the safety and protection of the citizens in our community.”

Officials provided few details about the shooting, saying the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over.

The deputies involved were wearing body-worn cameras, Wooten said.

“We will be transparent, and we will take the proper action based on the findings of [the SBI] investigation,” he said.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May.

His death sparked nationwide protests calling for increased police accountability and changes in the way officers interact with Black people.

District Attorney Andrew Womble, whose jurisdiction spans several counties including Pasquotank, promised a thorough investigation.

“What we are looking for at this time will be accurate answers and not fast answers,” Womble said.

By Wednesday afternoon, Brown’s death began to draw attention on social media.

Clearly yesterday’s verdict meant nothing for the police in North Carolina who felt they had the audacity to kill another black man in his own car.



Say his name: #AndrewBrown



Abolish the Police. pic.twitter.com/Q097DABNH6 — leguminati (@boltsandbombers) April 21, 2021

do not let andrew brown’s death slip through the cracks unnoticed because y’all don’t care about rural towns. black lives matter whether they’re in detroit or elizabeth city. — the chosen one (@cmpnyman) April 21, 2021