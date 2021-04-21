News briefs

Jeffrey Epstein forced intern into sex, new lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — A Queens man claims Jeffrey Epstein forced him into sex when he interned for the hedge fund manager, a new lawsuit reveals.

The allegation is outlined in a four-page suit filed against Epstein’s estate by a man using the initials “MH.” He claims that he worked as a “financial services intern” for Epstein while he was in high school in 2013 and 2014.

“Epstein promoted the sexual performance of MH which involved sexual conduct by a child less than seventeen years old,” the lawsuit filed in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday reads. “The plaintiff was sexually abused, and as a result was injured. The plaintiff still suffers, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer great mental pain, and is incapacitated from his usual and daily pursuits, and the plaintiff has been otherwise damaged.”

The legal papers claim Epstein “authorized and/or induced” MH to “engaged in a sexual performance,” but no further details are shared. A call to the lawyer who filed the paperwork was not immediately returned. MH appears to be the first man to accuse Epstein of abuse.

More than 100 women allege Epstein sexual abused them. Authorities said he targeted young women and underage girls.

MH’s lawsuit does not reveal if he submitted a claim with the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program. The estate has been valued at $634 million, though attorneys recently said it was running low on cash.

A lawyer for Epstein’s estate did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

—New York Daily News

Biden gets Vanita Gupta confirmed for DOJ as post-Chauvin tempers flare

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted narrowly to confirm Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 3 position at the Justice Department, in a near party-line vote after a debate that invoked the national dialogue over police reform and civil rights in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing.

The 51-49 vote Wednesday reflected weeks of debate over the selection of Gupta for a position that will be involved in civil rights policy and oversee antitrust enforcement. But the vote took on added symbolism a day after a white former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of killing Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

“We need the right people in the Department of Justice at this moment in history more than ever in current memory, and we have the beginnings of that team,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin said on the Senate floor. “Anybody who’s turned on the news in the last week has seen that we need police reform in this country.”

He said Gupta, 46, would be the first civil rights attorney and first woman of color to be associate attorney general and Republicans are “just not ready for that kind of change.”

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Gupta is “way outside the mainstream” and holds “astoundingly” outlandish positions.

Not all Republicans agreed. In the evenly divided Senate, the key vote of support came from Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who said she believed Gupta was “deeply committed to matters of justice.”

Gupta, a veteran of the Justice Department, is expected to play a key role in advancing Garland’s priorities of ensuring that laws are enforced fairly and impartially. She headed the department’s civil rights division under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.

—Bloomberg News

21-year-old paratrooper dies in jump from helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 21-year-old Army paratrooper who died Monday at Fort Bragg was killed when something went wrong during a helicopter jump, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

Investigators identified the soldier as 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks, a native of Gansevoort, New York, about 45 miles north of Albany, the division said in a news release.

“Jenks was conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury,” the 82nd Airborne reported.

Other details of the incident were not released. An investigation is underway, Army officials said.

Her death marks the second time since September that a Fort Bragg paratrooper has died during static line parachute training, according to the Army Times. In September, a 20-year-old soldier from Louisiana was killed while jumping at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army said.

—The Charlotte Observer

More than 1,000 arrested as Russians rally in support of Navalny

More than 1,000 people were arrested on Wednesday as supporters of ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny defied the authorities to stage protests across Russia demanding he receive life-saving medical care.

By early evening, more than 1,000 people had been arrested in more than 80 cities, according to the OVD-Info protest monitoring group.

The group had earlier reported that more than 100 people were detained at protests in Siberia, which sits several time zones ahead of cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg.

More than 300 people were arrested in St. Petersburg, according to the monitor. "Putin is a murderer," many of the protesters shouted there, according to online broadcaster Dozhd. The channel said the authorities had also used shock batons against the protesters.

The authorities warned people against taking part in unauthorized protests.

But in Moscow, 10,000 people demonstrated in support of Navalny in the city center, according to observers, and cars honked their horns in support. The police placed the number at 6,000.

Many called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign, echoing calls in other cities across the country.

Many protesters said they had overcome their fear and wanted to support Navalny. They accused Putin of corruption and oppressing dissenters, and chanted "Freedom! Freedom!" Among them were Navalny's wife, Yulia, brother, Oleg, and mother, Lyudmila.

—dpa