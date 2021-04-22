32 counts of attempted murder added to Colorado shooting suspect’s charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 22-year-old Arvada man accused of killing 10 people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder last month now faces more than 50 charges in connection with the shooting.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was previously charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder of a police officer in the 20th Judicial District Court.

On Wednesday, a motion was filed to charge the alleged shooter with an additional 32 counts of first-degree attempted murder — 19 of them for attempting to kill police officers, according to the court document.

The motion separated each attempted murder charge into three categories: civilians (both employees and customers), “first law enforcement entry into King Soopers” and “second law enforcement into King Soopers.”

According to the court document, Officers Bryan Capobianco and Pam Gignac were among the first to enter the store along with Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was killed.

Additionally, the shooter has been charged with 10 counts of possession of a prohibited high-capacity magazine while committing a crime and one count of first-degree assault.

The court document did not specify how many rounds were within the alleged shooter’s magazines, but Colorado state law prohibits more than 15 rounds per magazine.

Authorities say Alissa entered the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder on March 22 and began firing just after 2:30 p.m. During the massacre, customers, employees and one Boulder police officer were killed.

The shooter was eventually shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with responding officers. The shooter stripped to his underwear and put his weapon down before surrendering to police, according to court documents.

He was escorted out of the store to an ambulance that brought him to a local hospital for his gunshot wound.

Officials have not indicated any possible motive for the attack.

The shooter currently faces 54 charges in connection to the shooting and is scheduled to appear in court May 25.

The 10 victims of the shooting were identified as: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Talley; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.