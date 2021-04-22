News briefs

Florida lawmakers pass school moment of silence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida public-school students might soon have a required moment of silence at the start of each day,under a measure passed Thursday by the Florida Senate and headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The Senate voted 32-6 to pass the bill, which was approved by the House last month in a 94-24 vote.

Under the measure, school principals would be required to direct first-period teachers to institute a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the beginning of each day.

Lawmakers have considered similar proposals in previous years but have not passed them.

Under the bill, teachers would not be able to “make suggestions as to the nature of any reflection that a student may engagein during the moment of silence,” and students “may not interfere with other students’ participation.”

Opponents of the measure have argued that mandating a moment of silence in public schools blurs the line between church and state.

—Tampa Bay Times

Biden under pressure to become first US president to recognize Armenian genocide

WASHINGTON — Ahead of Saturday's annual commemoration of the killing of more than a million Armenians a century ago, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are pressing President Joe Biden to become the first U.S. president to acknowledge the events as genocide.

Armenian Americans have fought for decades to get the federal government to identify the yearslong slaughter during the fall of the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. But the acknowledgment has remained elusive, falling victim to political worries about destroying an important relationship with what is now Turkey, a NATO ally.

Biden is widely expected to make the declaration in a statement Saturday, according to several people familiar with the conversations. Asked Wednesday whether he would do so, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she didn't "have anything to get ahead of that at this point in time."

Biden promised as a candidate that he would formally acknowledge the genocide as president, a pledge lawmakers are lobbying him to live up to on Saturday. And as ties between the U.S. and Turkey have become strained in recent years, advocates say there is no need to continue to indulge the country's objections to using the term.

Turkish leaders have long rejected the idea that their country's founders engaged in genocide. This week, Turkish officials warned that a formal declaration otherwise would further damage the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

—Los Angeles Times

Europe takes steps to reopen as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up

Western Europe is beginning to loosen restrictions to contain the coronavirus, offering relief for the pandemic-weary regionas vaccination programs turn the corner.

Italy will ease many restrictions on Monday, Greece will follow suit in early May and Germany is mulling privileges for people who have been immunized. On Thursday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters there will be “a cautious and progressive” reopening of the country from mid-May.

After a slow start to inoculation programs, Western Europe is starting to see progress in protecting its people against COVID-19,which has caused more than 640,000 deaths across the continent.

As supplies increase, Germany may be in a position to lift vaccination prioritization by June, a step that would open access to all adults, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

—Bloomberg News