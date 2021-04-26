Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

Police say Joseph Abreu, 32, said he was going to kill eight people while trying to buy a firearm at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Houston. Screengrab: Google Maps

Police are searching for a Texas man accused of making disturbing comments while trying to buy a gun at a sporting goods store in Houston earlier this month.

A worker at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store told police he was working the gun counter on April 16 when a man — later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Abreu — started asking him about the prices of different guns, police said in an affidavit.

Abreu, who was with another man, told the worker he was looking for something in the $200 to $250 range. He kept increasing what he said he could pay until the worker told him the store had a gun priced at $399 — a Walther 9mm pistol, according to police.

Abreu quickly said he’d take it, the worker told police, adding that he thought it was odd Abreu didn’t want to examine the weapon before buying it.

The worker proceeded with the sale, taking Abreu’s driver’s license and asking him to fill out the purchase paperwork.

Throughout the interaction, the man who was with Abreu kept asking about ammunition and whether it was included in the purchase, the worker told police.

As Abreu started filling out the purchase forms, the worker brought over the pistol and explained what came with the gun, police said.

When he mentioned the gun came with both a six- and eight-round magazine, Abreu is accused of replying: “Man, that’s fine, I got eight rounds to kill eight people today.”

The worker explained to Abreu that he couldn’t sell him the pistol after making that kind of comment and contacted his manager to explain the situation, police said.

The manager also told Abreu he couldn’t buy the gun and Abreu got upset, police said. He reportedly became concerned that he’d given his information to the worker and asked for his driver’s license back.

Abreu took his license then left the store with the other man. The worker said Abreu “seemed off” as well as “shaky” and “nervous.”

Abreu’s purchase was canceled and the workers circulated his information to other Academy stores in the area so he wouldn’t be able to buy a gun elsewhere.

The incident was also captured on surveillance video.

Abreu is wanted on the charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. He hasn’t been arrested, according to court records.

“He does have a prior felony conviction which under state law prohibits him from possessing a firearm,” Victoriano Flores, a Harris County assistant district attorney, told KPRC.

Previously, Abreu has been convicted on charges of prostitution with three or more priors, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with previous convictions, according to court documents filed by the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Abreu likely would have been flagged after filling out the federal firearm purchase form due to past convictions, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information as to where Abreu might be is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

