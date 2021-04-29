News briefs

Just a little extra weight raises risk of severe COVID-19 in study

Carrying even a little extra weight raises the risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19, especially in younger adults,according to a new study.

The findings published Thursday offer fresh insights into who is most at risk of complications, laying out the effects for certain age and ethnic groups and showing how weight gain matters.

The study comes as repeated lockdowns and pandemic stress lead to expanding waistlines in many developed countries and quashes the perception that only the obese face worse outcomes.

Those with a body mass index above 23, which is considered at the upper end of the healthy range, are already at higher risk, according to the U.K. researchers. They found that each one-point increase in BMI raises the chance of hospitalization by 5% and of intensive-care admission by 10%.

The impact was greatest in those under age 40, and the risks were amplified for Black people compared with other ethnic groups,the scientists found after studying the health records of almost 7 million people in England.

Being overweight had little effect on outcomes for people older than 80. The research was published in The Lancet Diabetes& Endocrinology journal.

—Bloomberg News

Cuomo claims ‘it’s not fair’ accusers have gone public with sexual harassment accusations

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is having a hard time holding his tongue.

The embattled governor lashed out Thursday, arguing it’s “not fair” that the multiple women accusing him of sexual harassmenthave shared their stories publicly.

“What has happened is, the complainants have continued to go to the press and make their complaint in the press,” Cuomo saidduring an appearance in Buffalo. “And I have not been able to respond. That’s not fair and it’s not right.”

Cuomo said he has yet to talk to independent investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James’ office last month to probethe allegations made against him. But he can’t wait to share his side of the story.

“I have not, but I can tell you this, I have tried to be respectful of the process,” he said. “At the same time, it has beenvery difficult letting people make accusations and not responding. And people have only heard one side of the story.

“People have heard one side of the story, I can’t tell you how eager I am to tell my side of the story,” he added.

Nine women, including current and former staffers, say the 63-year-old Democrat made unwanted advances or inappropriate commentstoward them, accusations that have led to calls for Cuomo’s resignation.

—New York Daily News

Biden hasn't picked an ambassador to Israel. What does that say of US-Israeli relations?

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is just passing its 100-day mark, and there is still no nomination for U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Is this President Joe Biden's way of signaling to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it's a new day in U.S.-Israeli relations? A way to underscore that even though Israel does not like it, the new U.S. government is pressing ahead with negotiations to return to the Iran nuclear accord?

Former President Donald Trump announced his nomination for ambassador to Israel before nightfall of his Inauguration Day.David Friedman, a Trump bankruptcy lawyer with no experience in diplomacy but plenty in activism, was the forewarning thatU.S. policy in the Middle East was being turned on its head and becoming unabashedly biased in favor of Israel.

Several other presidents simply left sitting ambassadors — less staunchly political partisans — to finish out their terms before appointing envoys of their own.

Biden's delay in nominating an ambassador follows the unusual amount of time he waited to telephone Netanyahu, even as he spoke to dozens of other world leaders.

Definitely, say veteran diplomats and experts in the region, Biden is making known that Israel, while still an important ally to the U.S., will no longer have the carte blanche it enjoyed under Trump nor become an obsessed-upon foil as it was under President Barack Obama.

"The air has been let out of that balloon," said former Middle East envoy Aaron David Miller, who worked for Democratic and Republican administrations.

—Los Angeles Times