1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near the Sunset Gower Studios.

Police Capt. Brian Bixler said the motive was unknown and he asked witnesses to come forward.

“We would really like to know exactly what transpired here,” he said. “There was a lot of people, so we know somebody saw something.”

One person died at the scene and three other gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Another person had an unspecified, non-life-threatening injury and an additional person had an unspecified medical complaint, he said.

“It’s the most egregious thing you can do — indiscriminate fire into any kind of party,” police Lt. John Radtke said.