Want your own Transformer? This $3.5 million California home has huge replica outside

The Woodland Hills, California, home comes with a “Transformers” Bumblebee replica in the backyard. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s not every day you can peer into your backyard and see a giant replica of Bumblebee from the hit “Transformers” franchise as you sip your morning coffee. If you happen to be in the market for that specific type of décor, actor/singer Tyrese Gibson has you covered. The “Fast and Furious” (and, yes, “Transformers”) star listed his Woodland Hills estate for $3.5 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor customized the backyard during his time at the residence, which included the giant yellow and black Bumblebee replica, which can be purchased with the house.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean-style estate is spread out over 5,225 square feet and covers nearly a half an acre in the Walnut Acres neighborhood.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The first floor of the house has 26-foot ceilings along with a “wrap-around staircase” and an open-concept floor plan that includes a formal living room, family room, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The second level features the primary suite with a primary bathroom that “pampers your every need, featuring duel walk in closets, steam shower, soaking tub and exquisite tile backsplash,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The private outdoor amenities include a pool and an entertaining area.

FILE - Tyrese Gibson attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards on Aug. 5, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Gibson, an R&B singer, songwriter, actor, author and model, is best known for his role as Roman Pearce in “The Fast and Furious” films along with his work in “Transformers,” according to his biography on IMDb.

The listing is held by Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass.