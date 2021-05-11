YouTuber filmed himself at SpaceX launch site in Texas. Now, he’s wanted by police

Cesar Galaviz is wanted by police after he filmed himself at a Texas SpaceX facility in March and posted the video to YouTube. Screengrab: Mortally Challenged YouTube

An arrest warrant has been issued for YouTuber Cesar L. Galaviz more than a month after he filmed himself at a SpaceX Starship launch site in Texas.

In March, Galaviz posted a video of himself at the South Texas SpaceX facility to his YouTube channel called LocoVlogS, Business Insider reported.

It has since been deleted and reposted by another user.

The video shows Galaviz exploring the property and launch pad of the SpaceX Starship SN11 prototype rocket, which exploded during a test flight from the Boca Chica base on March 30 due to a plumbing problem, Space.com reported.

At one point, he walks underneath the rocket and films the bottom of the spacecraft.

Galaviz posted an apology video on April 1, explaining that he wasn’t trying to commit a crime.

“I just want to apologize because what I did, yes it was wrong, yes it was illegal,” he said in the video. “But in my eyes, in that time of moment, I didn’t really think about that. I know I should have ... I know I should have thought about trespassing.”

He went on to say that he thought seeing a rocket would be “something cool for the channel” and said he would never do it again.

On Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said an arrest warrant for criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, was issued for Galaviz “for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent.”

Officials say his last known location was Conroe, Texas.

