National

Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Devonshire pecan pies have been recalled nationwide. Here’s why

Sara Lee Pecan Pie 4-ounce individual slice
Sara Lee Pecan Pie 4-ounce individual slice FDA

Six lots of frozen pecan pie products made by Sara Lee and sold under three brands have been recalled after a possible mistake at the pecan supplier level created a food allergy issue.

As the Sara Lee-written, FDA-posted recall notice explains, there was an “unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier.”

So, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product” and there’s no warning since peanuts wouldn’t be listed among the allergens.

If you don’t have a peanut allergy — and nobody who might eat the pecan pie products has a peanut allergy — you’re good to go. Otherwise, this could be a problem.

Here’s what’s been recalled:

Sara Lee 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, lot Nos. C050641C, C050631C and C050701C.

Chef Pierre 10-inch Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie, 36 ounces, lot Nos. C040631C and C050911C.

Devonshire Bake Shop 10-inch Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie, 36 ounces, lot No. C040911C.

Customers can return the pies to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can email Sara Lee at SaraLeeFrozenBakery@casupport.com or call 800-323-7117, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service