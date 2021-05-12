Off-duty cop took videos up skirts at wedding, Texas police say. He’s going to jail

Scott Eugene Kilmer, a former Bells, Texas, police officer convicted of taking photos up skirts at a Grayson County wedding, is going to jail for two years. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A former cop accused of secretly snapping photos up skirts during a Texas wedding is going to jail.

Scott Eugene Kilmer, 57, who pleaded guilty to three charges of invasive visual recording last year, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in state jail, according to court documents.

Kilmer was the K-9 officer in Bells, a small city in North Texas, when he was caught snapping photos up women’s skirts while providing security at a Grayson County wedding in 2017, KXII reported.

He was arrested at the venue, the news outlet reported.

In court, a wedding guest testified he was suspicious when Kilmer stood close behind his girlfriend with his foot between her legs but didn’t confront him because he was a police officer, the Herald Democrat reported.

As guests gathered to watch the bride and groom leave, Kilmer was spotted putting his foot between the legs of women lined up for the couple, the newspaper reported.

Then guests confronted Kilmer about the device — later determined to be a camera — attached to his shoe, the Herald Democrat reported.

According to investigators, the camera transmitted photos to a device in Kilmer’s patrol vehicle, KTEN reported. They discovered about 50 video clips from the wedding and evidence that Kilmer had captured similar images previously, the news outlet reported.

“This defendant went out of his way to violate the privacy of many women, some of whom were underage,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Rolston said in a statement, according to KTEN. “Coupled with the fact that he would go to such lengths for a few seconds of grainy video just boggles the mind.”