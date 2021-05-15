The Latest: Palestinians gather for displacement anniversary

Protesters gather during a rally outside Fatih mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers, Friday, May 4, 2021, in support of Palestinians, killed in the recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. People in Turkey have been demonstrating against Israel this week and have gathered without much interference from the police despite a strict lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections that have ordered people to stay home until May 17.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinians have begun gathering across the occupied West Bank to mark the anniversary of the displacement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.

Nakba Day, Arabic for “catastrophe,” comes amid widespread Jewish-Arab violence in Israel and heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza. The main event Saturday was held in West Bank city of Ramallah, where the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

On Friday, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank held some of the largest protests in years and clashed with Israeli forces, who shot and killed 11 people, including a Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier at a military position.

Some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war. Today, they and their descendants number around 5.7 million and mostly reside in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.