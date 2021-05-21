Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s California home listed for $1M, and it’s a fixer upper

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The former Hollywood Heights home of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love has sailed onto the market for a steal — just under $1 million.

Though there’s a catch: It requires fixing up.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, built in 1921, is listed for $998,000, which some would say is reasonable for a California estate located in Los Angeles that was once occupied by rock star legends.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The dramatic two-story living room has a regal open staircase and four over-sized French doors leading to a viewing deck,” the listing said. “Upstairs there are two bedrooms and one bathroom; all with a birds eye view of Hollywood.”

The estate is where Cobain composed most of Nirvana’s album “In Utero” — the last before he died in 1994, according to Architectural Digest.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans have been known to visit the abandoned home “to pay homage to the late rock icon,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Cobain and Love rented the home when they lived there, according to the publication.

Those who frequent the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” commented on the beauty of the house bones and how with the right amount of money, the estate could thrive.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This has so much potential to be amazing,” one user said. “Really good bones. I hope someone buys it and restores it.”

“This could be beautiful in the right hands,” said another. “Hopefully someone will renovate it.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Can’t imagine the amount of work it’d take to bring it back but it’d be worth it,” said one user.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

FILE - This 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of the U.S. rock band Nirvana. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Mark J. Terrill AP

Cobain rose to fame in the late 1980s and hit mainstream success with Nirvana’s album “Nevermind,” according to Biography.com. He and Hole frontwoman Love married and had daughter, Frances Bean. After personal struggles, Cobain died by suicide in the guest house of his Seattle home on April 5, 1994.